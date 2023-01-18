Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 11,452.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,494,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 203,919 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,690,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 997,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

