2,400 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 524,252 shares during the last quarter.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
CGDV opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.48.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.