2,400 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 524,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGDV opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.