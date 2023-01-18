iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 43,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $850,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

