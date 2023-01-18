Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

MANH opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $155.81.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

