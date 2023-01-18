Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Graco by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.