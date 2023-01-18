Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $201,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 132,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

