Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 111 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Abiomed by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.05 and its 200 day moving average is $310.85.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

