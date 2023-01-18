Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.82.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

