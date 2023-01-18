Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,587 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BLE opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

