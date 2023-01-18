Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 900 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.5 %

NET opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,376. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

