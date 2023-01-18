Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,185,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $438.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.89 and its 200-day moving average is $379.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

