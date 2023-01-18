Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS opened at $109.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $131.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

