Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in EQT by 515.5% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,275,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EQT opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.41.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

