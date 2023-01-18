AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

ABC opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $127.94 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.14.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

