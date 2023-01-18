Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

