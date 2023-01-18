Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 254,363 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

