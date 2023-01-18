Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

