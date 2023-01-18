Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Assets Trust

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares in the company, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.28%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

