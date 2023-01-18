Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.09 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Gates Industrial worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

GTES opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

