Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

