Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 313.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMC Networks worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $755.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $681.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.