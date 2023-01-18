Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

