Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.