DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

