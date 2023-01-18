Assetmark Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

SSNC opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $83.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

