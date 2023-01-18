Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.48) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.63) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($40.22) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

