Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,101 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

