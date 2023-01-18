Assetmark Inc. Acquires 8,329 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

