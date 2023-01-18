Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $104.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.