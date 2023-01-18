Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,623,000 after buying an additional 200,347 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.
