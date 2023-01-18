Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,493 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $136.83 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $189.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

