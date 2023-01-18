Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

HES opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

