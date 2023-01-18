Assetmark Inc. Buys 51,898 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

