Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,304 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $170.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

