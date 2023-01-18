ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ORIX

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Price Performance

IX stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

ORIX Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.