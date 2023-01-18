ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at ORIX
In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
ORIX Price Performance
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
ORIX Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.