U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2,408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

