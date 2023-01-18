PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $190.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.