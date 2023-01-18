Assetmark Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

