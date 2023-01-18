U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,210 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

MUX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.90 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

