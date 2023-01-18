U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

