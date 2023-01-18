Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stake Lessened by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after buying an additional 653,060 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 19.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 166,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

ARIS stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $900.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,570.00 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.92 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

