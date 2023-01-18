U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

