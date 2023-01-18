U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXQ opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.