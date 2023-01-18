U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 640,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

