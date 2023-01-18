U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,070 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 116.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 185,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 14,581.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 135,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Universal Display by 3,653.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 83,414 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OLED opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

