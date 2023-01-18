U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

