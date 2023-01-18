U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

