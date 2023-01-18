U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $144.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.31.

