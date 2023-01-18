Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,829 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

