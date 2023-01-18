Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE SITE opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $202.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

